Coach: Rhythmic gymnastics actively developing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Athletes get real competitive experience at the competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup, Rafiga Aliyeva, the rhythmic gymnastics coach of the Zirva International Club, told Trend.

"These competitions are very important for every gymnast, since the head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva selects gymnasts and subsequently, they have a chance to get into the national team. The competition clearly shows how the professionalism of Azerbaijani gymnasts is growing," she said adding that 13 gymnasts represent the Zirva International Club at the competitions.

The coach noted that rhythmic gymnastics is actively developing in Azerbaijan.

"The fact that rhythmic gymnastics is actively developing in our country is also demonstrated by the number of the participants in the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup. Every year more and more children join this sport. I advise everyone who has girls growing up in the family to send them to rhythmic gymnastics classes, as it provides physical development, forms the correct posture. No wonder they say that sport begins with gymnastics," Aliyeva added.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till Oct. 13.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.