5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off

By Trend





The second day of the competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the first day of the competitions of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Oct. 11, Trend reports.

The 8-10 year-old gymnasts in the age category of “kids” will perform in an individual program in the exercises without an apparatus, with a hoop and clubs, while the teams in group exercises will perform without an apparatus and with a hoop on Oct. 11.

The participants of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will perform in the individual program in the age categories of "babies" (7-8 years old), "children" (9-11 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-14 years old), "juniors" (15-17 years old), "seniors" (18 years old and older).

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes will perform in an individual program in the age categories of "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors", in group exercises - teams in the age categories of "kids" and "pre-juniors".

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics will demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of "babies", "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors", "seniors" in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in both types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.







