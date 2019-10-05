TODAY.AZ / Sports

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan achieved another great success

05 October 2019 [14:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Teymur Rajabov who became the first grandmaster in the country`s chess history to win a FIDE World Cup.

"Azerbaijan achieved another great success,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in an Instagram post.

"Our young talent Teymur Rajabov represented the country decently at the FIDE World Cup to gain a brilliant victory. I sincerely congratulate Teymur on this grandiose victory, which has brought great joy to all the people of Azerbaijan.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/186985.html

Print version

Views: 140

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also