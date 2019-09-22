Gymnasts from Kazakhstan came to World Championships in Baku with fighting spirit

By Trend





The organization of the World Championships in Baku left great impressions on the participants of the Kazakhstani team in group exercises, the Kazakh gymnasts told Trend after performing at the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

"The championships is organized at the highest level. Competitions are always well-organized in Baku. I like performing here and we will definitely come back. Azerbaijani fans are active, their support is always important for us," said Kazakh gymnast Dayana Zhakupova.

According to another member of the team - Regina Sultanova, the World Championships is the most important start this year. "We have been working hard for it. We came to the competition with a fighting spirit," she said.

The Kazakh athlete also said that she plans to take a walk around the city when she has free time.

“I have not been able to take a walk around Baku on this visit, but on the previous one we went on excursions in the Old City [Icherisheher]. It is very beautiful there,” Sultanova added.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.