Azerbaijani team gets license for Tokyo 2020 in group exercises[PHOTO]

By Trend





Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a license for Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in 2020, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 53.100 points in two exercises in the competition of group teams. Azerbaijani gymnasts got 26,400 points in the exercises with 5 balls and 26,700 points in the exercises with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.