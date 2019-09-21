Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts on day 4 of 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The fourth day of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships on September 19 was marked by exercises with clubs and ribbons.

Three gymnasts: Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Yelyzaveta Luzan represented Azerbaijan. They performed with clubs.

Aghamirova received a score of 21.100 for her composition, Hudis was awarded 16.500 points, while Luzan earned 16.050 points, according to the results of the exercises with clubs.

According to the results of clubs final, Dina Averina from Russia (23.800) won the first place. Israeli Linoy Ashram (23.300) got silver, while Ukraine won the first bronze thanks to the efforts of Vlada Nikolchenko (22.350).

At 20:15, the top three strongest in the ribbon exercise were determined. As in the previous form of the program, Russian Dina Averina did not leave a chance to her rivals (21.800). Linoy Ashram from Israel took the podium for the second time in a day, winning silver (20.750). Ekaterina Selezneva, another athlete from Russia, won the bronze of the World Championships (20.650).

In addition, the winners of the teams final were determined. Russia ranked first with 186.500, Israel won silver (174.750), and Belarus (168.550) became third. The Azerbaijani Gymnastics team settled in the 13th position (147.050).

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo next year. The first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The motto of the championships is “Fairy Tales will come to life".

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.








