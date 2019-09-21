Awarding ceremony of winners of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of finals in individual exercises and in the team competition of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship was held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 19, Trend reports.

In the exercises with clubs, the first place was taken by Dina Averina (Russia), the second place - by Linoy Ashram (Israel), the third - by Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine).

The awards were presented by President of the Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Natalya Kuzmina, member of the FIG Executive Committee Naomi Valenzo, and Secretary General of the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan Nurlana Mammadzade.

In the exercises with the tape, Dina Averina (Russia) took first place, Linoy Ashram (Israel) - second place, and Ekaterina Selezneva (Russia) - third.

The awards were presented by member of the FIG Executive Committee Ali Al-Hitmi, official Ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship Yana Batyrshina and the competition Director Natalya Bulanova.

In the team competitions, the first place went to the Russian team, the second to the Israeli team, and the third to the Belarusian team.

The awards were presented by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, member of the FIG Executive Committee Jesús Carballo Martinez and Vice-President of the FIG Technical Committee Noha Abushaban.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.







