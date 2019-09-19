Azerbaijani gymnasts supported each other at World Championships

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis and Yelizaveta Luzan performed the program with clubs on September 19 as part of the qualification events of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on September 19.

“Today we have performed worse than yesterday,” Hudis said. The mood was good. Fortunately there was no injury. But we failed to perform well, every gymnast experienced this."

While performing the exercises with clubs, Hudis performed in a costume designed in Japanese style.

“My costume resembles a Japanese kimono,” she added. “I like it. Sakura has been sewed on the costume. The hieroglyph on the belt means “Victory”.

This World Championships is the first one for Luzan and the support of the audience helped her to cope with excitement.

"This is my first World Championships,” Luzan, who performed with clubs, said. “I really liked the support of the audience. Today I have been a little worried and made mistakes. I appeared on the carpet and I was proud that I represented Azerbaijan. I performed at my first World Championships, which has been organized in my country. My parents could not come to support me today but they were watching the live broadcast."

Team leader Zohra Agamirova thinks that she performed better today than yesterday and the day before.

“I hope that I have enough points to be among 24 participants [finals of all-around competitions],” Agamirova said. “Today we have been worried and tried to support each other.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.







