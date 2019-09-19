World Championships competitions continue in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

By Trend





Qualification competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships continue in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, on September 19, gymnasts are demonstrating exercises with clubs and a ribbon.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.







