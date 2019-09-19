Second day of World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship ends

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The second day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku has ended, Azernews reported.

The Championship is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

On September 17 at 10:00, a qualification began with a hoop and a ball for the individuals.

Like yesterday, today Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis represented Azerbaijan’s national team, showing a performance with the ball. Aghamirova received a score of 19.950 from the judges, while Hudis gained 17.700 points.

According to the results of performances with the ball and hoop, Aghamirova took the twentieth place, while Goodis finished the tournament in the forty-fourth position.

At 19:30, the first medalists in the exercises with a hoop and ball were determined.

In exercises with a hoop, Dina Averina from Russia (23.350) won the bronze medal. Silver medal went to the representative of Israel, Linoy Ashram (23.400). Gold in this type of program will go to Russia thanks to Ekaterina Selezneva, who far surpassed her rivals with 23.500 points.

As for the exercises with the ball, as well as in the previous form of the program, two of the three places on the podium went to Russian athletes.

This time, the Israeli Ashram was content with bronze (22.400). Arina Averina won silver (23.050), which became her first (and most likely not the last) medal at the World Championship in Baku. Her sister Dina Averina, in turn, celebrated the victory, noticeably breaking away from competitors (23.500).

The award ceremony took place the National Gymnastics Arena to honor winners - both of whom were Russians.

The competition today was notable for a large number of fans in the stands. Numerous flags of Russia, Ukraine, the U.S., Italy, Israel, Bulgaria as well as other countries showed that gymnastics is loved all over the world.

Meanwhile, the mascot Gur-Gur, beloved by Baku public, appeared before the audience on the second day of the competition. He cheered the public, as well as the guests of the competition with his interactive performances and games with children.