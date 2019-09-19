Moldova ambassador: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organized World Championships perfectly

By Trend





The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the highest level in Baku, Moldovan ambassador to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told Trend on September 18.

“This is an important competition as it is the qualification event for the 2020 Olympic Games. I congratulate the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on excellent organization of the Championships," he said.

While speaking about the activity of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the ambassador failed to name another country where so many international gymnastics events are held at such a high level as in Azerbaijan.

Leuca added that the athletes from Moldova are delighted with the conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“The gymnasts are delighted to see the conditions created for training and competitions,” he added. “We are glad that our team and the Azerbaijani team increase and improve their results every year.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.