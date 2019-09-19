Day 3 of competitions in 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships kicks off in Baku

By Trend





The third day of the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, on September 18, qualifications will be held in an individual program, and gymnasts will perform in exercises with clubs and a ribbon.

Azerbaijan today will be represented by three gymnasts: Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Maryam Safarova. They will perform in exercises with a ribbon. Maryam Safarova will participate in such a large-scale competition for the first time.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.







