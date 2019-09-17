Finalists of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku defined in ball exercises

By Trend





The finalists in exercises with a ball have been determined at the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Dina Averina (Russia, 23.700 points), Arina Averina (Russia, 23.200 points), Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria, 21.450 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 21.400 points), Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 21.300 points), Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 21.250 points), Lina Ashram (Israel, 21.250 points), Evita Griskenas (US, 21.200 points) have reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts in the exercise with a ball didn’t reach the finals - Zohra Agamirova took the 16th place with a score of 19.950 points, and Veronika Hudis – 42nd place with a score of 17.700 points.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.