Azerbaijan’s Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis happy with their performances

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis are happy with how they performed exercises with a ball as part of the qualification events of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are pleased with the way we completed the program,” Veronika Hudis said. “But it was possible to perform better, we lacked confidence when performing the elements. It’s easier to perform in our home country, the audience helps. We feel responsibility, because the competitions are licensed.”

“Yesterday there were flaws in the program with a hoop, today we did better,” said Zohra Agamirova. “In my exercise with a ball I really like the musical composition, I like to perform this program. I was a little excited, but the audience supported us, and this helped.”

Azerbaijani gymnasts also noted that they don’t think about rivals, and first of all they want to best themselves.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.







