Fantastic preparations for World Championships in Baku - FIG president

By Trend





The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is pleased to organize the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, FIG President Morinari Watanabe told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

“Everyone is happy to come to Azerbaijan,” he said. “The preparations for the World Championships are fantastic, and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has organized everything wonderfully.”

He also praised the Azerbaijani team, stressing that the country’s gymnasts have great chances to win prizes and get medals.

“Of course, the Azerbaijani team has developed significantly and it has great chances of winning,” he noted. “All participants of the World Championships are strong, but these are competitions, so no one knows beforehand who will win.”

After 14 years, Azerbaijan will host one of the most significant events, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, again.

Both individual gymnasts and teams in group exercises will do their best to be among the strongest ones in the Apparatus Finals and All-around within seven days, while the gymnasts will also be awarded for team competition.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. 2 gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.