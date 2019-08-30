Scheduled date of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix revealed

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan has been hosting Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for already four years, since 2016. More than 85,000 Formula 1 fans attended the race at this year’s Grand Prix in Baku.

The draft calendar of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, which features 22 Grands Prix, has been released. The next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku on June 7, 2020.

However, this calendar is yet to be submitted for approval during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.

F1's 70th anniversary season will get underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15, 2020, and, as usual, it will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 29. Along the way there, there will be seven consequent race weekends and two new exciting additions.

Azerbaijan, Australia, Great Britain, Spain and Mexico have recently renewed their contracts for holding Grands Prix. Mexico City will continue to host the race for the next three years under the new title of Mexico City Grand Prix.

The latest Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started from F1 training sessions, which were followed by qualification on April 27 and the main race on April 28, 2019. Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes took the first place, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes came in second, followed by Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

F2 races were also held in Baku, and DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi won the F2. Charouz driver Juan-Manuel Correa ranked second, while Campos Racing driver Jack Aitken ranked third.

Baku races of 2017 and 2018 were voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.