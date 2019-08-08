National team wins jiu-jitsu championship

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Abu Dhabi National Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been held at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center in Baku.

The tournament was attended by 30 teams from 13 countries. In total, 172 athletes competed in different age categories, Trend Life reported.

Abu Dhabi National Pro Championship in Brazilian jiu-jitsu was held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shiraslan Karimov, an employee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, spoke about state support for the development of sports in the country.

The founder and head of the Ludus school of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the black belt owner Alexander Deda Fari emphasized that this sport is well known in Azerbaijan and its popularity is growing rapidly.

In turn, Agil Ajalov, the president of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club public association, noted the importance of this sporting event.

As a result of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team took the first place.