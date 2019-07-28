Azerbaijan ranked fourth in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend

Azerbaijan ranked fourth in the medal standings of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has 23 medals , including 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In the medal standings, the Russian team ranked first with 66 medals (28 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze). Meanwhile, UK ranked second with 25 medals (11 gold, 12 silver and 2 bronze), while the Turkey team ranked third with 27 medals (11 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze) and Italy fifth with 26 medals (8 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze).

The XVI European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in 2021 in the Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.