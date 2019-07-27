Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in crossbar exercises at EYOF Baku 2019

By Trend

The winners and prize-winners in crossbar exercises among men as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun (13.366 points) grabbed gold, French gymnast Lucas Dessange (13.233 points) grabbed silver, Italian gymnast Ivan Brunello (13,200 points) grabbed bronze.

The finals were held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 were held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.