Minister: Azerbaijan’s youth policy model cited as example to other countries

The staff of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors in connection with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trendreports on July 26.

“Youth policy is supported by the state in Azerbaijan,” Rahimov told reporters in Baku. “The model of our youth policy has been adopted by the United Nations and is cited as an example to other countries.”

“Many important projects have been implemented in the field of work with young people within 25 years,” he said. “Great success has been achieved in sports.”

"Baku has hosted the most prestigious events,” Rahimov added. “Azerbaijani athletes won many medals at these competitions. I think that there will be even more success in the future."