Neftchi PFC spoils debut of Russia's Arsenal in UEFA Europa League

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Neftchi PFC has secured a one-goal away victory by beating Russia’s Arsenal Tula FC in the first leg.

From the first minutes of the match, the home team, aiming to score a quick goal, rushed to the attack. However, the defense of the guests played accurately.

On 45+1st minute, Arsenal got a cold shower. Just before the halftime, Dario Frederico scored the only goal in the match.

In the second half, the team from Baku was close to increasing its advantage. On 83rd minute, the kick of Mamadou Kane hit the goalpost.

It was a successful game for the guest team. The away victory 1-0 can be considered a comfortable result for Neftchi before the second leg.

Igor Cherevchenko, the manager of Arsenal Tula, said at the press-conference that Neftchi played very well in defense and the team deserved the victory.

The return match will take place on August 1 at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.

The winner of this pair will play with Bnei Yehuda FC from Tel Aviv, Israel, in the 3rd qualifying round.

Neftchi was the first Azerbaijani team which qualified for UEFA Europa League Group Stage in the 2012/2013 season.