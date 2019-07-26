Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level

By Trend





Russian gymnasts have a goal to move forward and improve their result, Russian coach in artistic gymnastics Dmitry Paramonov told Trend on July 25.

Paramonov was commenting on the performance of the Russian gymnasts in the finals of the individual all-around competitions.

Russian gymnasts Ivan Kuliak and Mukhammadzhon Yakubov ranked second and third, respectively, in the individual all-around competitions.

"In general, I am pleased with the performance of my gymnasts, although it is necessary to improve some moments," he said.

As for the finals in certain types of gymnastic exercises to be held on July 26-27, the Russian coach did not make predictions, stressing that the gymnasts would compete for the prizes.

"Everyone is superstitious, everyone is afraid of predictions, but I can say for sure that we will compete for prizes,” Paramonov said. “It is great that there is the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). Such festivals are important because we have few competitions at such a level."

The coach stressed that all conditions have been created for the athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. “I saw big halls and good arenas, and one of them is in Baku,” he said. “Everything has been organized well. I would like to express gratitude to the host country.”

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.