Two Azerbaijani judokas reach EYOF Baku 2019 semifinals

By Trend





Flag-bearer of the Azerbaijani delegation, judoka Vugar Talibov (73 kg) defeated his rival from Belarus in 1/8 finals as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

Talibov also defeated his Czech rival in 1/4 finals and reached the semifinals.

Azerbaijani female judoka Aytaj Gardashkhanli (57 kg) gained a victory over a Finnish athlete scoring 10:0 in 1/16 finals and reached 1/8 finals. Gardashkhanli gained a victory over a UK’s athlete and reached 1/4 finals. Then she managed to defeat a Romanian athlete and reach the semifinals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.