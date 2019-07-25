Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals

By Trend

Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov (73 kg) has reached the finals as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

Talibov scored a landslide victory in the semifinals over Turkish athlete Musa Simsek. In the fight for golden medal, Talibov will face winner of a pair of Luigi Centracchio (Italy) - Rodrigo Pires (Portugal).

Azerbaijan’s Aytaj Gardashkhanli in the semifinals lost to Russia’s Xenia Galitskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.