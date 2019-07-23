National gymnast grabs silver in Moscow

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova has celebrated the silver medal at the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships held in Moscow on July 19-21.

In individual exercises with the ball, the first place was taken by Russian Lala Kramarenko (21.525 points), the second was Arzu Jalilova with 19.2 points, while the third podium place was given to Arina Krasnorutskaya from Belarus who scored 18.475 points.

Jalilova also gained the bronze medal in the final of individual rope exercises. She grabbed the medal with a score of 17.4 points.

Anastasia Simakova took the gold medal (20.6 points), while the silver was taken by Sofia Raffaeli (Italy).

Arzu Jalilova and other members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team were met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on July 22 by relatives, friends, fans, representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and fellow gymnasts.

Upon arrival in Baku, Jalilova told local media that the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Moscow had become a very important competition.

She expressed her happiness over the winning two medals for Azerbaijan at this significant event. Jalilova noted that there will be more competitions and the team will go for the goals set.

The final performances of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises were evaluated with 19.950 points and they completed the championships at the 7th place.



