Two more Azerbaijani athletes win gold medals at European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku

By Trend





Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling athlete Gurban Gurbanov (48 kg) won another gold medal during a final match with Georgian athlete Khvichi Abuladze within the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF), Trendreports on July 22.

Another Greco-Roman wrestling athlete Khasrat Jafarov (60 kg) grabbed the fourth gold medal for Azerbaijan while in a match with Russian Magomed Gigiyev.

On the first day of the festival wrestlers Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) won the gold medal, while Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg) - the silver medal. Among the Greco-Roman wrestling athletes, Farid Sadikhli (45 kg) won the gold medal while Nihat Mammadli (55 kg) captured bronze.

Thus, Azerbaijan has six medals, namely, four gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.