Competitions in 7 sports to be held at EYOF 2019 on July 22

By Trend
Next competitions are to be held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on July 22, Trend reports.
Swimmers, athletes, and wrestlers will be competing for 10 sets of medals on the second day of the competition, and games will be held between the tennis, basketball, volleyball and handball teams.
Athletics
09:20 Girls, shot put, classification
Gunel Huseynova
10:02. Girls, 800 m, I stage
Gunel Manafova
10:26. Girls, 100 m, stage I
Fakhriya Tagizade
10:56. Boys, 100 m, stage I
Aleksey Alakbarov
19:02. Girls, 400 m, stage I
Nika Mammadova
19:20 Boys, long jump, classification
Mammadagha Mammadov
Basketball
Boys, group stage, I round
18:15 Serbia - Azerbaijan
Handball
Girls, group stage, I round
14:30 Switzerland - Azerbaijan
Boys, group stage, I round
20:30 Germany - Azerbaijan
Swimming
09:00 Girls, 100 m, freestyle, classification
Sheykhalizade Khangan
09:15 Boys, 400 m, freestyle, classification
Rashad Aliguliyev
09:55. Boys, 100 m, breaststroke, classification
Aliyar Jahangirbayov
Tennis
09:00 Boys, 1/32 final
Kanan Gasimov - Alessio Basile (Belgium)