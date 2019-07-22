Competitions in 7 sports to be held at EYOF 2019 on July 22

By Trend





Next competitions are to be held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on July 22, Trend reports.

Swimmers, athletes, and wrestlers will be competing for 10 sets of medals on the second day of the competition, and games will be held between the tennis, basketball, volleyball and handball teams.

Athletics

09:20 Girls, shot put, classification

Gunel Huseynova

10:02. Girls, 800 m, I stage

Gunel Manafova

10:26. Girls, 100 m, stage I

Fakhriya Tagizade

10:56. Boys, 100 m, stage I

Aleksey Alakbarov

19:02. Girls, 400 m, stage I

Nika Mammadova

19:20 Boys, long jump, classification

Mammadagha Mammadov

Basketball

Boys, group stage, I round

18:15 Serbia - Azerbaijan

Handball

Girls, group stage, I round

14:30 Switzerland - Azerbaijan

Boys, group stage, I round

20:30 Germany - Azerbaijan

Swimming

09:00 Girls, 100 m, freestyle, classification

Sheykhalizade Khangan

09:15 Boys, 400 m, freestyle, classification

Rashad Aliguliyev

09:55. Boys, 100 m, breaststroke, classification

Aliyar Jahangirbayov

Tennis

09:00 Boys, 1/32 final

Kanan Gasimov - Alessio Basile (Belgium)