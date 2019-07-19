Neftchi FC qualifies to second round of UEFA Europa League

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan's Neftchi FC defeated 6-0 Speran?a Nisporeni from Moldova in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The fate of the match was decided already in the first half when Vangelis Platellas opened the score at the 18th minute. After seven minutes, Emin Makhmudov realized the penalty as in the first leg and made the score 2-0. Platellas kicked the ball again at the 41st minute, thus making a double. Just after the two minutes, Dario Federico scored the last goal in half time (4-0).

In the second half of the match, football fans saw another two goals. At the 67th minute Steven Joseph-Monrose left no chance to the Speran?a’s goalkeeper (5-0). Eventually, 18-year old Ismayil Zulfugarli, who is considered the future of Azerbaijani football, scored the last goal in this match.

In the first leg, the team from Baku won its rival 0-3 in Moldova. Thus, Neftchi FC win 9-0 on aggregate Moldavian opponent and qualified to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The victory with a score of 6-0 entered the history of Azerbaijani national football. This victory was the largest among Azerbaijani teams, taken ever in the European competition.

Meanwhile, the opponent of Neftchi FC in the second qualifying round football became Arsenal Tula from Russia. The first match will start on in Russia July 25, while the return match will be held on August 1 in Land of Fire.

Neftchi is the first Azerbaijani team which qualified in UEFA Europa League Group stage in the 2012/2013 season.








