National athlete grabs silver of European Championships

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev won the silver medal of the competitions. The European Athletics U23 Championships that has wrapped up in Gavle, Sweden.

Babayev became the silver medalist of the continental championship in triple jump competitions with a result of 17.03 meters. The winner of the competition was the Turkish athlete Er Necati, who jumped 17.37 meters. Andrea Dalavalle from Italy was content with a bronze medal with a result of 16.95 meters.

Earlier, Babayev won the gold medal of the 30th Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy. In early March, he became the winner of the 35th European Athletics Indoor Championships held in Glasgow.

As many as 1,500 participants from 51 countries came to Sweden to make their best ever achievements during the competitions.

The slogan of the competition - Let’s create memories together.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was established in 1923 and reorganized in 1992.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation is a member of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Asian Athletics Association of Federations since 1992.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was elected as a member of European Association of Athletics Federation at the request of AAF on International Association of Athletics Federations Congress in Seville, Spain in 1999.