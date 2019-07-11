National jumper grabs gold of Universiade

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Every Universiade draws many thousands of athlete student together to compete, making it one of the largest multi-sport events in the world. The 30th Summer Universiade is currently underway in Naples, Italy.

Azerbaijani athletes are successfully representing the country and have already gained 8 medals. National jumper Nazim Babayev has grabbed gold medal in men triple jump.

It is noteworthy that this is the second gold medal of the national team at the Universiade. Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova, who outstripped rivals from Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Taiwan, celebrated gold medal by gaining 14 points in the vault discipline.

The rest of the medals were brought by judo men team – Aliyev Ibrahim, Murad Fatiyev, Hidayat Heydarov, Rustam Kotsoiev and Aliumar Tumaev, – who ranked third.

In individual judo competition, Hidayat Heydarov gained silver medal in the men 73kg category.

The twelve-day Summer Universiade competition program includes fifteen compulsory sports. To stay on the forefront of sports development and innovation, organizers may also include up to three optional sports from the FISU Recognized Sports list and World University Championships program into their event.