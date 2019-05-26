  • 26 May 2019 [17:35]
    Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
  • 26 May 2019 [15:47]
    Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
  • 26 May 2019 [15:15]
    Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
  • 26 May 2019 [14:58]
    Winners among junior trios, groups within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku
  • 26 May 2019 [14:11]
    Junior group winners within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
  • 26 May 2019 [13:50]
    Final competitions within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships underway in Baku
  • 26 May 2019 [13:27]
    Winners among mixed pairs within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku
  • 26 May 2019 [13:16]
    Russia’s junior trio grabs gold within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
  • 26 May 2019 [12:00]
    Winners among juniors within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku

    • Most Popular