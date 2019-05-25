Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship among groups named in Baku

Trend:

The finalists of the 11th European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics among juniors performing in groups have been named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trendreports.

Group teams of Russia (19.550 points), Hungary (19.300 points), Romania (19.100 points), Italy (18.950 points), Great Britain (18.000 points), Bulgaria (17.900 points), Portugal (17.750 points) and Germany (16.850 points) qualified for the final.

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.