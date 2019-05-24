Baku to offer free train rides during UEFA Europa League final game

By Trend





An action plan in connection with the UEFA Europa League final match to be held in Baku on May 29 has been created upon the order of the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to regulate the work of railway transport, Trend reports referring to the company on May 23.

According to the action plan, on May 25-28, the individuals accredited for the final match will be able to travel by Stadler Kiss trains from Baku Central Railway Station to the Koroglu station, as well as throughout the Baku-Sumgait route during the day, free of charge.

Those who have tickets (invitations) for the match, the accredited people and guests of the event will be able to travel by these trains on the same routes free of charge on May 29 before the final match from 18:00 to 23:00 (GMT+4) and on May 30 after the match from 01:00 to 04:00.

Additional passenger trains will be launched from Tbilisi to Baku on May 28 at 22:35 and from Baku to Tbilisi on May 30 at 08:00 for the transportation of football fans and guests of the event.