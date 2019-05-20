Winners of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku

By Trend





A ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships among gymnasts performing in the individual program was held on May 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the exercises with the hoop, Dina Averina (Russia, 23.300 points) won the gold medal, Ekaterina Galkina (Belarus, 21.150 points) won the silver medal, Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 20.950 points) won the bronze medal.

In exercises with the ball, Arina Averina took the first place (Russia, 22.850 points), Aleksandra Soldatova came in second (Russia, 22.050 points), Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria, 21.800 points) ranked third.

In exercises with clubs, the gold medal was won by Arina Averina (Russia, 23.200 points), the silver medal went to Dina Averina (Russia, 22.950 points) and the bronze medal was grabbed by Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 22.475 points).

In the exercises with ribbon, Dina Averina took the first place (Russia, 20.400 points), Aleksandra Soldatova (Russia, 20.300 points) came in second, and Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria, 19.750 points) took the third place.

Austrian gymnast Nicol Ruprecht was awarded in SmartScoring Shooting Star nomination..

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships wrapped up May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts were performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts were participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries took part in the championships.



