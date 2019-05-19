Finals of 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

By Trend

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 19, Trend reports.

Today six sets of medals will be awarded (four - for individual exercises and two - for group performances).

The winners in individual exercises with a hoop, a ball, clubs and a ribbon, as well as among teams in group exercises with five hoops and five ribbons will be named today.

Today Azerbaijan will be represented by a group team consisting of Medina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade. The team will perform in group exercises with five hoops in the finals.

In the individual program, Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Agamirova, who will perform in the exercises with a hoop and clubs in the finals.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.





































































