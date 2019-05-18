Azerbaijani gymnast qualifies for finals of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in exercises with clubs

By Trend

The finalists of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in exercises with clubs have been determined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results, Dina Averina (Russia, 23.875 points), Arina Averina (Russia, 22.300 points), Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria, 22.125 points), Anastasia Salos (Belarus, 21.600 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 21.500 points), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan, 20.800 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 20.525 points) and Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 20.350 points) qualified for the final.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Veronika Hudis ranked 20th with the result of 18.800 points.position.

The 3rd day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships started on May 18 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Qualifying competitions are to be held today for adult gymnasts in an individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbons, as well as the performance of group teams in exercises with 5 ribbons.

The names of winners in team standings (according to the overall estimates of adult gymnasts and juniors participating in the group exercise program) and in the all-around group exercises will also be announced.



The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.