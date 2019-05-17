Julieta Cantaluppi praises volunteer work at European Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Trend





All conditions have been created for gymnasts at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, coach of the Italian team Julieta Cantaluppi told Trend.

"I am pleased with the results during the first day of competition,” she added. “Of course, the team in the group exercises could perform better. I would like the athletes to concentrate on the exercises with ribbons and show a beautiful performance without mistakes."

Cantaluppi stressed that good conditions have been created for the athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"There are friendly atmosphere and courteous volunteers in Baku,” she said. “I also like the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts, they show good results."

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are being held on the second day.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.