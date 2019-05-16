Fascinating, bright, exciting rehearsal of opening ceremony of European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

By Trend





The dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 14.

Lovers of rhythmic gymnastics will see a grand opening ceremony alongside an exciting performance in the National Gymnastics Arena. A fascinating plot, acrobatic and gymnastic performances shown by gymnasts and choreographers of Azerbaijani national teams as well as their colorful and spectacular costumes are impressive. Video graphics on a big monitor also helps the viewer to understand the plot.

According to the plot, two brothers from a parallel world, the Man of Water and the Man of Flame, are playing a game. The Man of Water defeats his brother and wins eight medals. The angry Man of Flame drives his brother away into the world of people. How the story ends, the viewers will be able to know when they see this performance on May 16 by visiting the National Gymnastics Arena.

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva is the stage director of the opening ceremony.

The appearance of a mascot - a monkey called Luigi, will become another bright moment of the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics. In an interview with Trend, Barry Anderson, the creator of the Luigi monkey image, said that he is very happy to be in the National Gymnastics Arena again.

“I am very glad that I came to Baku for the third time,” he said. “We want to invite all the spectators to the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships to be held on May 16-19, so that they can see the amazing performances of female gymnasts.”

Barry Anderson will present his interactive performance to the Baku audience.

On May 16-19, the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will take place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program.

