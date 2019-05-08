IBSA Judo Grand Prix website presented

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference on IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 has been held at the National Paralympic Committee in Baku.

The event was attended by the President of National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, First Vice President Natig Gasimov, Vice President and two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev, coach of the men's team Ibrahim Ibrahimov and coach of the women's team Ramin Ibrahimov, Trend Life reported.

In his speech, Ilgar Rahimov noted that the competition to be held under the motto "Spirit Triumph" will be organized at the highest level.

Head of Public Relations and Marketing Teymur Hajiyev presented a new website of IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 - BakuGP.paralympic.az.

IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 will be held on May 13-14. The competition will bring together 231 parajudokas (163 male and 68 female sportsmen) from 36 countries. They will be accompanied by delegations, trainers and support staff consisting of 117 members.

Gran Prix participants will have the opportunity to win license points for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Tickets for IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 won't go on sale.

Paralympians will compete for 13 sets of medals (7 for men and 6 for women). The winner will receive 1,000 manats ($590), the second place winner - 500 manats ($295), while the third place winner will get 300 manats ($177).

Organizational support is provided by International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), International Judo Federation (IJF), National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Partners include SOCAR, BP, Toyota, Bakcell, Coca-Cola, Shams Group, Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports and Baku Transport Agency.

IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 will be broadcast on ITV and IPPON TV.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







