By Azertag

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will contest medals at the 23th Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kiev, Ukraine on May 10-12.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Sakit Guliyev, Murad Bazarov, Karim Jafarov, Elman Mukhtarov, Nofal Babayev, Sanan Suleymanov, Hasan Aliyev and Zamir Mahammadov.