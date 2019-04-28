Winners in group exercises of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup awarded in Baku

By Trend





Winners and prize winners in finals of group exercises in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have been awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on April 28.

The Russian team ranked first in the exercises with five balls scoring 24.850 points, the Japanese team ranked second scoring 24.450 points, while the Ukrainian team ranked third scoring 24.350 points.

The awards were presented by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, technical director of the competitions Natalia Bulanova, coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Lala Maharramova.

The Bulgarian team ranked first in the group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs scoring 25.550 points, the Russian team ranked second scoring 25.250 points, while the Ukrainian team ranked third scoring 25.150 points.

The awards were presented by head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva, director of the National Gymnastics Arena Maqsud Farzullayev, director of the Ojag Sport club Surkhay Garayev.

The International Gymnastics Federation presented the FIG cups following the three best results shown in the four stages of the World Cup this year.

The Russian team was awarded with the FIG cup for the performance in exercises with five balls, while the Bulgarian team - for the performance in exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The awards were presented by Farid Gayibov, President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG).

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals were awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries participated in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams competed in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts performed in individual programs.







