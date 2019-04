Russian gymnast grabs gold in exercise with clubs at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Russian gymnast Dina Averina ranked first scoring 22.500 points in exercises with clubs at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

Russian athlete Arina Averina ranked second scoring 22.300 points, while Ukrainian gymnast Vlada Nikolchenko ranked third scoring 21.400 points.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.