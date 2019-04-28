  • 28 April 2019 [13:25]
    Program of Day 3 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019
  • 28 April 2019 [12:43]
    Cycling event held at Baku City Circuit before F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019
  • 28 April 2019 [12:39]
    Award ceremony of World Cup in group teams all-around held in Baku
  • 28 April 2019 [12:12]
    Finalist teams announced for FIG World Cup in Baku in exercises with three hoops, two pairs of clubs
  • 28 April 2019 [11:46]
    Qualifications of teams in group exercises with three hoops, two pairs of clubs held in World Cup
  • 28 April 2019 [11:27]
    Finalists announced for FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in exercises with ribbon
  • 28 April 2019 [11:14]
    Finalists announced for FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in clubs exercises
  • 28 April 2019 [10:38]
    F1® Qualifying Session of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 ends
  • 28 April 2019 [10:24]
    Next serious accident at Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 [PHOTO]

