Finalists announced for FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in clubs exercises

By Trend





The finalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in exercises with clubs were announced on April 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The finalists are Dina Averina (Russia, 21.650 points), Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria, 21.100 points), Ekaterina Galkina (Belarus, 20.750 points), Arina Averina (Russia, 20.750 points), Viktoria Onoprienko (Ukraine, 19.750 points), Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 19.700 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 19.350 points), Alexandra Agiurgiuculese (Italy, 19.200 points) and Nikol Zelikman (Israel, 19.200 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova (18.700 points) and Veronika Hudis (17.150 points) could not qualify for the finals in exercises with clubs.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rahmanova participate in the group exercises.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.