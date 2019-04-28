Next serious accident at Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 [PHOTO]

By Trend





The next accident occurred during the F1® Qualifying Session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

Charles Leclerc from the Ferrari team lost control of his car and it crashed into the sidewalk. As a result, the pilot had to stop the race. The wrecked car was immediately evacuated from the track.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

