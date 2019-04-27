Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hails rhythmic gymnastics competitions

By Trend





The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will be interesting, Maqsud Farzullayev, director of the National Gymnastics Arena, told Trend April 26.

“We, as always, are intensely preparing for each competition and are very pleased to meet our guests today," he said. “Thirty-nine delegations arrived. There will be an interesting and good competition. We wish everyone good luck.”

Farzullayev invited all residents and guests of Baku to visit the National Gymnastics Arena these days and watch the World Cup.

He also noted that representatives of embassies of different countries in Baku actively attend various competitions held in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“We always invite representatives of embassies and love to organize for them a meeting with their delegations that arrive in Baku to participate in competitions,” he said. “They are always happy to see their athletes and root for them.”

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 26.

On the first day of the competitions, qualifications will be held in an individual program with a hoop and a ball, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova participate in the group exercises.