National Paralympian grabs World Cup's gold

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Paralympic powerlifting team member Parvin Mammadov has won the gold medal at the World Cup in the Hungarian city of Eger.

The Azerbaijani athlete showed the best result in the weight category of 49 kg. He won the first place by lifting a weight of 140 kg.

Polish athlete Slawomir Simansky took the second place In the same weight category with the weight of 128 kg. Saudi Arabian athlete Olaimi Maysar won bronze lifting the weight of 125 kg.

This victory has increased Mammadov’s chances to participate in 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

February 9, 1996, was included into the sports book of Azerbaijan as the date of establishment of the National Paralympic Committee. For the first time, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan participated in the 10th Summer Paralympic Games held in Atlanta in 1996 with two athletes in two sports.

Signing an order on the construction of the Paralympics Sports Complex gave great impetus to the positive changes and victories in the country's Paralympic sporting life. On August 28, 2008, the Paralympic Sports Complex built in Sumgayit was inaugurated by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. For the first time in the CIS, such a complex for Paralympians was constructed at a very high level, in accordance with international standards.

Improving the social welfare of the Paralympians bore fruit. The Paralympic movement was expanded in Azerbaijan, its material and technical base was strengthened and the number of sports in the shortest time increased to 11.

On September 27, 2014, for the first time in the international practice, the Children's Paralympic Committee was established. The purpose of the Committee is to train athletes through involvement of children with disabilities into sports and to ensure their integration into society through their rehabilitation and rehabilitation.

The National Paralympic Committee currently includes hundreds of athletes, many of whom have achieved high results in international arena thanks to their purposeful work.