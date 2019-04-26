First day of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 to kick off in Baku

By Trend





The first day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will kick off in Baku today, Trend reports.

Ten teams with two drivers each, will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

F2 Practice Session, F1 First Practice Session, F2 Qualifying Session, F1 Second Practice Session will be held on April 26.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 351 km per hour has been reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe First Practice Session in Baku.

Most of tourists from Russia, UK, Georgia, the Netherlands, Poland, UAE and Finland visit Azerbaijan to attend the competition.