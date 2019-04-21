Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals: Winners of AGF Junior Trophy in rope, ball, clubs, ribbon exercises named in Baku (PHOTO)

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding winners of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in exercises with a rope, ball, clubs and ribbon was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 21, Trend reports.

Double Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Evgenia Kanaeva, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Sara Zeynalova and Radelli Vishnevski presented medals to the winners in exercises with a rope.

Head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Namig Badirkhanov, deputy director of the National Gymnastics Arena Narmina Guliyeva awarded the winners in exercises with a ball.

Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Maqsud Farzullayev, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Victoria Abushova and Bika Abdullayeva awarded winners in exercises with clubs.



Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Fatima Shafizade, director of the Ojag sports club Surkhay Garayev presented medals to the winners in exercises with a ribbon.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating















































in the competition.