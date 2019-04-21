Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze at AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova won "bronze" in exercises with a rope scoring 17.350 points during the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Anastasia Simakova scoring 18.600 points ranked first while Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaelli scoring 18.600 points ranked second.

Azerbaijani gymnast Narmina Samadova, who also took part in the final competitions in exercises with a rope, gained 16.900 points and ranked sixth.



The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.